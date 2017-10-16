Hurricane Ophelia's remnants to batter UK, Ireland
LONDON — Authorities in Ireland have closed schools, courts and government buildings amid concerns about potential damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.
Ireland's meteorological service is predicting wind gusts of 120 kph to 150 kph (75 mph to 93 mph), sparking fears of travel chaos. Some flights have been cancelled, and aviation officials are warning
The weather service issued a "status red" warning, saying "violent and destructive" wind is forecast nationwide, and "heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding."
Britain's Met Office also warned of very windy weather in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England. The agency is warning of potential power cuts, and disruption to transport and mobile phone signals.
