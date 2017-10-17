Authorities seeks answers from Air Berlin over tower flyby
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — German air safety officials say they've asked bankrupt carrier Air Berlin to explain why one of its pilots aborted his landing at Duesseldorf Airport at the last moment to make a low pass around the control tower.
An Air Berlin flight was returning to Germany from Miami early Monday when the unidentified pilot performed the pass. Several witnesses captured the Airbus A330 on video.
A Federal Aviation Office spokesman said Tuesday that it is not unusual for pilots to abort landings when necessary.
But Stefan Commessmann told The Associated Press that the Air Berlin pilot's action "differs from the usual
Air Berlin didn't respond to calls. The airline ceases operating at the end of October.
___
Video from tower: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-bZaghb1CU
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Renting in Halifax? Be prepared to pay more as city now among 10 most expensive
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
'Out priced:' NDP to table rent control bill aimed at calming Halifax housing problems
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.