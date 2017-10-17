Construction done for Detroit River school ship dock, pier
TRENTON, Mich. — Construction has been completed for a school ship dock and fishing pier at the gateway to the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.
Officials said in a release Monday the dock opens this spring. It extends 740 feet (225
The new dock supports operations of Michigan Sea Grant's Great Lakes school ship, which will use the river and refuge as a living laboratory for children.
Hundreds of donors contributed to the pier's construction.
The Refuge Gateway, the site of a former automotive parts factory, was cleaned up and serves as an ecological buffer to the Humbug Marsh wetland. A visitor
