Greek officials say Athens coast clean-up nearly finished
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say they have finished cleaning up a section of Athens coastline polluted by a large oil slick more than a month ago, and the full cleanup operation should be finished within days.
Merchant Marine Minister Panagiotis Kouroumplis on Tuesday declared the Paleo Faliro area oil-free.
However, the local mayor said he would await the results of water quality tests before removing signs that ban swimming in the area.
The overall ban covers a
The Merchant Marine Ministry said the rest of the affected coastline would be clean within days.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Renting in Halifax? Be prepared to pay more as city now among 10 most expensive
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
'Out priced:' NDP to table rent control bill aimed at calming Halifax housing problems
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.