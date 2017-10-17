Hawaiian first, Virgin America last in on-time rankings
Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for August. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 93.0
2. Delta Air Lines 87.4
3. Alaska Airlines, 82.8
4. American Airlines, 77.7
5. SkyWest Airlines, 77.5
6. United Airlines, 77.5
7. Frontier Airlines, 77.2
8. Spirit Airlines, 76.9
9. ExpressJet, 74.1
10. Southwest Airlines, 70.2
11. JetBlue Airways, 68.1
12. Virgin America, 66.7
Total for all covered airlines: 77.1
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.
