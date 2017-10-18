Life / Travel

Arizona Highways editors looking for December 1930 edition

PHOENIX — The editors of the Arizona Department of Transportation's nearly century-old travel magazine say some of its history is missing and they'd like the public to help to fill the gap.

Arizona Highways' editors lack a copy of the December 1930 issue and that they're asking to either be provided a copy or be allowed to borrow one to scan it.

Arizona Highways began as a newsletter in 1921 and became a magazine in 1925. It's been popular in recent decades for its photography.

The monthly publication showcases the state's beauty and diverse landscapes.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...