Arizona Highways editors looking for December 1930 edition

PHOENIX — The editors of the Arizona Department of Transportation's nearly century-old travel magazine say some of its history is missing and they'd like the public to help to fill the gap.
Arizona Highways' editors lack a copy of the December 1930 issue and that they're asking to either be provided a copy or be allowed to borrow one to scan it.
Arizona Highways began as a newsletter in 1921 and became a magazine in 1925. It's been popular in recent decades for its photography.
The monthly publication showcases the state's beauty and diverse landscapes.
