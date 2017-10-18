Saudi carrier launches direct flight to Iraq after 27 years
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi budget-carrier flynas has launched a route from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to Baghdad, marking the first direct flight between the two countries since the 1991 Gulf War.
The carrier posted on its Twitter account an image of the crew that took part in the inaugural flight, which took off to Baghdad just before noon Wednesday. In a statement, flynas said the flight reflects the importance of "brotherly ties and bilateral relations" between Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
It's the latest sign of improved relations between the two
Saudi Arabia is improving ties with Iraq in an effort to blunt Iran's vast influence there.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.