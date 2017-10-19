New York City hotel bringing back $1,000 bagel
A
A
Share via Email
New Yorkers with a taste for an expensive city staple will have an opportunity to try the $1,000 bagel when it returns to the city next month.
The Westin New York hotel in Times Square says it's bringing back the extravagant bagel for a limited time after it first appeared in 2007. WNBC-TV reports the bagel will feature Alba white truffle cream cheese, goji berry-infused Riesling jelly and golden leaf flakes.
According to the hotel, white truffle is the second most expensive food in the world after caviar.
The bagel is more than an expensive treat however, as 100
The $1,000 bagel will be offered from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance.
___
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Trudeau, Trump governments slam each other publicly for first time as NAFTA talks go off rails
-
'I've never seen him not smiling': Coworkers say cyclist killed in Parkdale was hardworking father
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.