Cleric bans poses by Cyprus churches over racy wedding photo
NICOSIA, Cyprus — A senior cleric from Cyprus' Orthodox Christian church has banned couples who marry in civil ceremonies to take wedding photos outside churches and chapels in a part of the island that is popular with holidaymakers.
Metropolitan Vasilios of Constantia and Ammochostos told local TV channel Sigma on Friday that he imposed the ban after "shameful" photos surfaced online of what appeared to be a bride performing oral sex on her husband outside a chapel.
The Metropolitan said he wrote the attorney general to ask if there are grounds to take legal action against the British couple, but hasn't yet received a reply.
He said the couple's
