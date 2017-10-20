US Navy Blue Angels to headline air show in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fighter jet performance team is set to headline an annual air show in Ohio next year.
A Vectren Dayton Air Show release Thursday said the Blue Angels will return to the show June 23 and June 24 at Dayton International Airport for the first time since 2014. The Blue Angels
Show officials say TORA! TORA! TORA! will also be part of the 2018 show. It's the Commemorative Air Force's re-enactment of the December 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor.
The Air Force Thunderbirds
