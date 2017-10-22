Life / Travel

Bavarian town honours horses' patron saint in procession

Women in their costumes of the region sit in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The annual pilgrimage honors St. Leonhard, patron saint of the highland farmers for horses and livestock. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

WARNGAU, Germany — Townspeople and farmers in the small Bavarian town of Warngau have donned traditional costumes for their annual procession in horse-drawn carriages to a local church in honour of St. Leonard, considered the patron saint of horses and livestock.

The "Leonhardi pilgrimage," which was revived in the town south of Munich in 1983 after an 80-year break, takes place every year on the fourth Sunday in October.

In wet weather on Sunday, participants huddled under umbrellas in their carriages.

Similar processions are held in several other southern German towns.

