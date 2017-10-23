Average US gas price falls a nickel to $2.51 for regular
A
A
Share via Email
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell a nickel nationally over the past two weeks to $2.51.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes as distribution systems continue to get back to normal following disruptions from late-summer hurricanes along the Gulf Coast.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.07 a gallon. The lowest was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.14 a gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.76, down about a penny from two weeks ago.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.