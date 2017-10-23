Rain helps firefighters control massive California wildfires
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — California authorities say firefighters made significant progress over the weekend combatting wildfires that devastated the state's famed wine country and nearby areas, killing 42 people and destroying 8,400 buildings.
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said Monday that several days of rainfall helped the firefighters and that authorities are confident most of the wildfires will be contained this week.
He says the largest fires are more than 90
Officials are almost finished with their assessment of property damage. Berlant says their count of buildings destroyed may rise slightly.
The fires started Oct. 8 and 9 and spread mostly in Sonoma and Napa counties north of San Francisco.
They were the deadliest and most destructive in California's history.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.