Soaring temperatures prompt Southern California fire alerts

LOS ANGELES — Temperatures in some parts of Southern California climbed into the upper 90s and over 100 on Monday as authorities warned of several days of dangerously high heat plus gusty Santa Ana winds that boost the risk of wildfires.

Temperatures were expected to top out as high as 105 even near the ocean through Tuesday and the high fire risk was expected to last through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Downtown Los Angeles baked in triple-digit heat by early afternoon and, while crowds were light, those who could take a weekday at the beach found summerlike conditions.

The heat and winds were being generated by high pressure over the interior of the Western U.S. that causes dry air to move toward Southern California where it warms and speeds up as it squeezes through mountain passes and canyons and sweeps offshore, pushing back the normal moist and cool air from the Pacific Ocean.

"This event is especially concerning because of the multiple-day nature of it, which we have not seen yet this season and such events have a history of large fires," the weather service said.

A similar offshore wind event spread this month's devastating wildfires in Northern California that killed 42 people and destroyed at least 8,400 buildings.

Southern California fire agencies put extra firefighters on duty and rangers patrolling the Santa Monica Mountains were on the lookout for signs of fire or risks such as people smoking in the sprawling area covered with dry grass that could spread flames quickly if ignited. The grass grew heavily this year following last winter's heavy rains and turned into kindling after being baked by a long and dry summer.

"We need all residents to be alert to suspicious activities," Fernando Gomez, chief ranger of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, said in a statement.

Health agencies and paramedics urged people to drink plenty of water, minimize exposure to the sun, check on the elderly and infirm and to avoid strenuous activities.

On the eve of Game 1 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros scheduled workouts for late afternoon and early evening.

The Long Beach Unified School District in south Los Angeles County put its schools on a "minimum day" schedule due to a forecast of triple-digit heat. It was already 99 degrees in the port city by noon.

Fifty-one of the district's schools have limited, outdated or no air conditioning, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported .