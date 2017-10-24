Bighorn sheep jumps off hill, lands on car in Washington
A
A
Share via Email
CHELAN, Wash. — A driver in Washington state escaped injury when a bighorn sheep jumped from a hillside and landed on his car.
The Washington State Patrol says the driver was near the town of Chelan in central Washington on Tuesday when he saw a herd of bighorn sheep on the hillside above the roadway.
One of the animals, a ewe, jumped and smashed the car's windshield.
The driver was not hurt and managed to pull his car over.
The sheep died.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.