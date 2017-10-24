Life / Travel

Bighorn sheep jumps off hill, lands on car in Washington

CHELAN, Wash. — A driver in Washington state escaped injury when a bighorn sheep jumped from a hillside and landed on his car.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver was near the town of Chelan in central Washington on Tuesday when he saw a herd of bighorn sheep on the hillside above the roadway.

One of the animals, a ewe, jumped and smashed the car's windshield.

The driver was not hurt and managed to pull his car over.

The sheep died.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...