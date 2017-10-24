San Juan, Puerto Rico on Lonely Planet where to go 2018 list
Lonely Planet has put San Juan, Puerto Rico, on its list of best cities to visit in 2018 .
The list was compiled before Hurricane Maria hit. A fourth of island residents are still without potable running water, 80
Baily Freeman, a Lonely Planet editor, says the publisher believes San Juan "will be back on its feet for
San Juan is No. 8 on the list. Seville, Spain, is No. 1, followed by Detroit; Canberra, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Antwerp, Belgium; and Matera, Italy. Guanajuato, Mexico, and Oslo are last.
Lonely Planet's top 10 countries for 2018 are Chile, South Korea, Portugal, Djibouti, New Zealand, Malta, Georgia, Mauritius, China and South Africa.
