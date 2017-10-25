Life / Travel

Fire sweeps through popular Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a popular Philadelphia restaurant.

The fire began early Wednesday in Bridget Foy's on South Street.

Eleven people have been displaced as more than 100 firefighters work to try to stem the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

The restaurant has been in business since 1978.

