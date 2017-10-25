Fire sweeps through popular Philadelphia restaurant
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a popular Philadelphia restaurant.
The fire began early Wednesday in Bridget Foy's on South Street.
Eleven people have been displaced as more than 100 firefighters work to try to stem the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
The restaurant has been in business since 1978.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.