Life / Travel

Tips for air travel: How to find deals and when to book

NEW YORK — Booking air travel is stressful. How far in advance should you book? Did you get the best deal?

That anxiety is magnified this time of year as travellers finalize holiday plans.

In an interview for AP Travel's weekly podcast "Get Outta Here ," AirfareWatchdog.com founder George Hobica suggests signing up for airfare alerts, giving up the idea that there's a magic day of the week or time of day to book, and comparing information from as many websites as possible.

Just remember that not all airlines are tracked by every website . For example, Delta flights don't show up on Hopper, JetBlue no longer sells tickets on Vayama and Southwest bans third-party websites from automatically scraping its data, though AirfareWatchdog includes Southwest flights by manually collecting the information.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...