Las Vegas airport records another 4-million-passenger month
Las Vegas aviation officials say the city's airport is on track to break its year-end record as September marked the seventh consecutive month it logged more than 4 million passengers.
Figures from the Clark County Department of Aviation show that the McCarran International Airport saw a more than 2
More than 36 million people have flown in or out of the Las Vegas airport this year, putting it on pace to reach past the year-end record of nearly 48 million set in 2007.
Despite the overall increase last month, the airport's top four scheduled carriers all experienced declines between 2
