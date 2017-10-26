Runway repairs underway at Tununak's airport, planes landing
BETHEL, Alaska — The runway at Tununak's airport that was buckled by shifting permafrost should be fully fixed by the end of next week, the Alaska Department of Transportation stated.
A team of grader operators flew to the village a few days ago and
Planes stopped flying to the village's $19 million airport, which is less than one year old, about three weeks ago, forcing residents to take all-terrain vehicles across the tundra to pick up groceries and mail.
Airlines plan to start flying to Tununak again now that repairs are in place. But department spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy warned that the permafrost might shift beneath the runway again next spring.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org
