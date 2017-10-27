Repaving on US 70 to slow traffic through Spring
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — A repaving project on U.S. 70 between Globe and Safford will cause delays for drivers over the next few months.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says work will start weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. about 45 miles west of Globe and about 35 miles east of Safford. The work is expected to continue through next Spring.
The repaving means the speed limit will be down to 35 mph and the road reduced to one lane.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.