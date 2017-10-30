Commuters warned as freeway connector closes near LA
PASADENA, Calif. — State transportation officials say a Los Angeles-area freeway tunnel will be closed for about a month on weekdays as crews make improvements.
The California Department of Transportation says starting Monday the westbound Interstate 210 connector in Pasadena will shut down from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commuters who use the Del Mar Boulevard and California Boulevard exits are urged to seek alternate routes and expect delays.
