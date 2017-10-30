Study: Kauai timeshare industry generates billions in 2016
LIHUE, Hawaii — A recent study found Kauai's timeshare industry in 2016 generated about $1 billion in economic output and about $5.3 billion in consumer and business spending.
The Garden Island reported Sunday that the study was conducted by the timeshare industry's primary researcher,
The Kauai Visitors Bureau states that in 2016 on Kauai, timeshare units made up 31.1
Timeshares were narrowly behind hotels in that category, with hotels making up 31.4
Vacation rental units and condo units each made up about 18
Julie Black, real estate agent with Kauai Dreams Realty, says timeshare
___
Information from: The Garden Island, http://thegardenisland.com/
