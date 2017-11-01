Cedar Fair adding coasters in Ohio, California, Virginia
A
A
Share via Email
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Amusement park operator Cedar Fair Entertainment says it's adding four new roller coasters around the country next spring.
The Ohio-based amusement park chain says Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles is getting a beach-themed dive coaster while California's Great America in Santa Clara will open a single-rail coaster that includes three inversions.
The company's flagship park, Cedar Point in northern Ohio, will debut Steel Vengeance that replaces the Mean Streak coaster. The new version tops 200 feet and will flip riders upside down.
Virginia's Kings Dominion near Richmond also is reviving one of its former wooden coasters with Twisted Timbers. The ride will have three inversions and overbanked turns.
Another addition is in store for Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina, where they'll add a new children's area with five rides.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
'Welcome home': He got life without parole at 15. He just left prison at 43
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.