Drought may have aided storm that walloped Maine, Northeast
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — Drought conditions across much of Maine may have contributed to the large numbers of trees that toppled during a storm that walloped the Northeast this week.
The storm cut power to more than a million people in the region at its peak. It left more Mainers in the dark than even the infamous 1998 ice storm, but the long-term effects will likely be much different.
Officials with the Maine Emergency Management Agency say because of dry conditions, the roots of many trees weren't healthy. They also say the ground conditions along with foliage that remained on the trees made them more susceptible to wind.
Tree limbs fell from the weight of ice in 1998. Many people affected by that disaster also were affected by this week's storm.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
'Welcome home': He got life without parole at 15. He just left prison at 43
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.