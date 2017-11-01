European company sues New Mexico brewery over Route 66 beer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico brewery is facing a U.S. federal lawsuit from a European company over the use of Route 66 in its name.
The Cyprus-based Lodestar Anstalt wants the Route 66 Junkyard Brewery in Grants, New Mexico, to change its name because the European company owns the U.S. Route 66 trademark for all beers.
Henry Lackey says his brewery is on Route 66 and doesn't believe a European company should have a say how the iconic American highway is used.
But Lodestar's attorney Warren Bleeker says the company filed the proper trademark requirements.
The company is seeking damages and the brewery's profits.
Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 went through eight states, connecting tourists from Chicago to Los Angeles.
