New York museum exhibit marks women's suffrage centennial
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — A new exhibit celebrating the centennial of women's suffrage is opening at the New York State Museum in Albany.
"Votes for Women" features more than 250 artifacts and images telling the story of the women's suffrage and equal rights movement in New York state.
New York has been a leader in the women's equality movement from the 1848 women's rights convention in Seneca Falls to the present day. The state gave women the right to vote in 1917, three years before the federal 19th Amendment was ratified.
The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday and runs through May 13.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
'Welcome home': He got life without parole at 15. He just left prison at 43
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.