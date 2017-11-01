Phoenix airport removes 3 padded benches due to bedbugs
PHOENIX — Several padded benches near a security checkpoint in the largest terminal of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have been removed due to bedbugs.
Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez says the problem involved only the three benches removed Tuesday night from Terminal 4.
According to airport officials, a professional pest-control company will follow up to confirm the area is clear.
