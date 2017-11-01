Tribe rejects plan to build tram, hotel in Grand Canyon
A
A
Share via Email
Members of the Navajo Nation Council have rejected legislation to build an aerial tram to take paying visitors to a riverside boardwalk in the Grand Canyon.
The council voted 16-2 against the bill during a special session Tuesday in Window Rock, Arizona.
It was the first time the full council had taken up the measure since it was introduced last year.
Some tribal delegates raised concerns about the development resulting in more public safety demands, while others questioned an initial $65 million tribal investment for roads, water, power lines and communications infrastructure at the site.
Critics showed up to urge lawmakers to oppose the project. They've said the area is sacred and that the proposed development would mar the landscape.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
Accused killer Dellen Millard appears comfortable acting as his own lawyer: DiManno
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.