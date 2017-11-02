Hawaii Gov. David Ige, Airbnb in talks over private tax deal
HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige's administration and Airbnb Inc. are in talks over a private tax agreement that would have the vacation rental company collect taxes from its hosts and then send the money to the state.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that Airbnb officials say collecting taxes from people who use the
The agreement must be signed by Ige and Airbnb before it takes effect.
Mike McCartney, Ige's chief of staff, said privacy laws prevent the state from releasing details of the agreement until it is either signed or scrapped.
The agreement is garnering mixed reactions by those who say it breaks a stalemate and others who say it was done behind closed doors.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
