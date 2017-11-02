Horizon Air to phase out turboprop aircraft in Alaska
A
A
Share via Email
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — An Alaska Air Group official says Horizon Air and its Bombardier turboprop Q400 aircraft will be phased out of Alaska in March and replaced with Boeing 737s.
Horizon Air is a component of the group, which includes Alaska Airlines.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Horizon's Anchorage base will close March 10, 2018.
Alaska Airlines Regional
Horizon started flying in Alaska in 2014.
Romano said the Q400 was primarily used in the Anchorage-Fairbanks and Anchorage-Deadhorse routes.
The Boeing 737 seats at least 144 people depending on the jet's size, compared to the Q400's 76 seats. The 737 also offers first-class seating.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
'These are emergency situations': Boyle Street in dire need of warm clothing donations
-
Police say needle, nail found in Halloween candy in two Maritime cities
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.