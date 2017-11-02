Las Vegas man sent to trial in Oklahoma explosives case
OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge says there's enough evidence to hold a trial for a Las Vegas photographer accused of
The Oklahoman reports that Special Judge Lisa Hammond found sufficient evidence during a hearing Wednesday to try Scott Michael Boden. The 42-year-old is charged with manufacturing or possessing an explosive device and possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony.
Boden has pleaded not guilty. He was arrested after Oklahoma City police discovered the items in his vehicle during a traffic stop in May.
Assistant District Attorney Dan Pond argues that manufacturing is an ongoing act that involves all steps until completion.
___
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com
