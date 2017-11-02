Life / Travel

Las Vegas man sent to trial in Oklahoma explosives case

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge says there's enough evidence to hold a trial for a Las Vegas photographer accused of travelling through Oklahoma with hand grenades, explosive powders and loaded guns.

The Oklahoman reports that Special Judge Lisa Hammond found sufficient evidence during a hearing Wednesday to try Scott Michael Boden. The 42-year-old is charged with manufacturing or possessing an explosive device and possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony.

Boden has pleaded not guilty. He was arrested after Oklahoma City police discovered the items in his vehicle during a traffic stop in May.

Defence attorney Don Jackson says there's no evidence Boden planned to sell or manufacture explosives in Oklahoma County.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Pond argues that manufacturing is an ongoing act that involves all steps until completion.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

