Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport hikes parking fees
PHOENIX — It's going to cost fliers more to park their cars at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Daily parking rates in the terminal garages and east economy uncovered and covered lots increased on Wednesday.
The Arizona Republic reports the daily rate for uncovered parking at the popular east economy lot went up from $9 to $12, while parking in the lot's covered garage increased from $11 to $14 a day.
Parking in the terminal garages went up to $26 or $27 a day depending on the lot from the previous rate of $25.
Off airport parking operators are hoping to take advantage of the boosted airport rates by grabbing business from the city-owned airport. Rates for uncovered parking can dip as low as $6 a day during promotions.
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com
