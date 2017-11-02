Vandals paint sandstone cliffs at Snow Canyon State Park
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah State Parks officials are asking for the public's help to crack down on vandalism at a scenic park in the southwest corner of the state.
Snow Canyon State Park Manager Kristen Comella says vandals recently sprayed paint on the sandstone cliffs in the White Rocks area of the canyon north of St. George.
She says the vandals had to hike several miles with the spray paint cans. She says the paint covering about 10
The white Navajo sandstone with hues ranging from creamy white to burnt orange is what remains from an ancient desert sand sea. The Anasazi Indians first inhabited the area about 1,800 years ago.
Anyone with information should contact the park at 435-628-2255 or snowcanyon@utah.gov.
