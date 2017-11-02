Yosemite mountain pass closes ahead of snowstorms
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — National park officials say a mountain pass across the Sierra Nevada that runs through Yosemite National Park is closing to traffic ahead of winter-like storms expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow on the highest peaks.
The National Park Service says Tioga Road, the soaring eastern entry to the park, will close to vehicular traffic at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Officials will also close Glacier Point Road, which offers sweeping views of Yosemite Valley.
They say both roads will be closed through Monday, when the storms are expected to dissipate and road conditions can be assessed.
Forecasters say light rain over the northern mountains is expected as early as Thursday afternoon but heavier rain and snow will likely fall Friday night through Saturday, with a second storm coming Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian softwood lumber producers hammered after negotiations failed to reach deal
-
Fashion forward: New recyclable Halifax clothing line 'a first' for Canada
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
'Turning into a nightmare:' Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.