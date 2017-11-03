Authorities to increase DUI enforcement for Border War
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Authorities in
The Laramie Boomerang reports Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder says the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff's Office and Laramie Police Department are teaming up to increase DUI patrols on U.S. Highway 287, I-80 and I-25 during Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Stalder says the Laramie Police Department's jurisdiction has not changed for the Border War DUI enforcement and officers would mostly be focused on enforcing traffic laws within Laramie city limits.
Wyoming hosts rival Colorado State on Saturday.
Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com
