Philadelphia's iconic 'LOVE' sculpture to return in 2018
PHILADELPHIA — City officials say the return of Philadelphia's iconic "LOVE" statue will take a few more months.
The city Parks & Recreation department announced Thursday the Robert Indiana sculpture is still being restored. The sculpture was on display at a plaza next to City Hall while its permanent home, Love Park, has been going through a multimillion-dollar renovation.
The sculpture will look different upon its return. City officials say workers are repainting it to the original
Officials say the sculpture will be displayed next year upon completion of Love Park.
