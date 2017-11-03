Scientists: Half of Hawaii's coral reefs bleached in 2014-15
HONOLULU — Nearly half of Hawaii's coral reefs were bleached during heat waves in 2014 and 2015 and fisheries close to shore are declining, a group of scientists told state lawmakers.
The scientists from the Nature Conservancy briefed the lawmakers on Thursday about what they called unprecedented for Hawaii's sea life.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said 56
The scientists said more severe and frequent bleaching is predicted.
"In the 2030s, 30 to 50
As for fish, a research team from the University of Hawaii compiled data for 15 years and found a 90
"What we found was pretty overwhelming," University of Hawaii scientist Alan Friedlander said. "About 40
Friedlander suggested expanding marine reserves and said gear restrictions and size limits help, but bag limits and quotas don't work.
Those who fish argued against more regulations.
"If the fishermen don't stand up and come down here and fight for fisherman's rights now, we'll lose more than we can possibly ever imagine," said Makani Christensen of the Hunting, Farming and Fishing Association.
