Canadian airlines suspend winter flights to hurricane damaged St. Maarten
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Canadian travellers hoping to vacation in St. Maarten this winter may have to make alternative plans after hurricane damage forced several airlines to suspend service for the season.
Air Canada (TSX:AC) issued an advisory on its website saying that damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria has resulted in its suspension of all flights to the Caribbean island. Affected customers can obtain a refund.
Transat AT (TSX:TRZ) also says it has suspended service for the season.
Flights to St. Maarten were unavailable for booking on WestJet's (TSX:WJA) website, while Sunwing couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Other islands that were battered by hurricanes are preparing to welcome Canadian travellers.
Montreal-based Transat says it will begin flights from Toronto and Montreal to Puerto Rico in February, while its normal service has resumed to most of Cuba.
Transat also says its cruise line partners are reviewing winter itineraries in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Revisions are expected to be announced within weeks, but dates of voyage won't change.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.