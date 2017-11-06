Palermo lives up to the Italy of popular imagination
PALERMO, Italy — Many
In reality, of course, every region has a distinct culture and identity.
But Palermo lives up to the Italy of popular imagination.
It's joyful and colorful, rich in art and cuisine, but also disorganized, unable even to reliably collect the garbage.
Palermo is the ancient capital of Sicily and jewel of the Mediterranean. Its culture may also seem oddly familiar to outsiders, likely due to the waves of Sicilians who emigrated to the U.S. and made their mark on everyday American life in everything from food to pop culture.
Palermo is also Italy's Capital of Culture for 2018. Visitors will find palaces, churches and markets.
