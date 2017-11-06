Small plane crashes near New Mexico airport, 4 aboard killed
HATCH, N.M. — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in the southern New Mexico community of Hatch and that all four people who were aboard died.
Authorities said Monday that the cause of Sunday's crash of the single-engine plane about 300 yards (275
New Mexico State police said the victims were from Texas.
They were identified as 57-year-old Anthony Deramus, 33-year-old Christopher Howell, 41-year-old Kanequa Chancellor and 25-year-old Malcolm Watkins.
Watkins lived in Waxahachie, Texas and the others were from El Paso.
