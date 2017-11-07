Life / Travel

New York to build statues honouring 2 suffragists

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is going to build two statues honouring suffragists to mark the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a statue of Rosalie Gardiner Jones will be built in Cold Spring Harbor State Park in Suffolk County. The Democratic governor says a statue of Sojourner Truth will be built on the Empire State Trail in Ulster County.

The statues were announced on Monday, the women's suffrage centennial.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl), who chairs the state's suffrage commission, says there will be a call for submissions to select designs for each statue.

Of 25 statues currently on state property, only two are women: Civil War surgeon Dr. Mary Walker in Oswego and frontierswoman Mary Jemison in Letchworth State Park.

