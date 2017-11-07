New York to build statues honouring 2 suffragists
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is going to build two statues
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a statue of Rosalie Gardiner Jones will be built in Cold Spring Harbor State Park in Suffolk County. The Democratic governor says a statue of Sojourner Truth will be built on the Empire State Trail in Ulster County.
The statues were announced on Monday, the women's suffrage centennial.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl), who chairs the state's suffrage commission, says there will be a call for submissions to select designs for each statue.
Of 25 statues currently on state property, only two are women: Civil War surgeon Dr. Mary Walker in Oswego and frontierswoman Mary Jemison in Letchworth State Park.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.