2 checkpoints at Phoenix airport reopened after closure
PHOENIX — Officials have reopened two security checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that were temporarily closed Wednesday morning as police investigated a suspicious item.
Airport spokesman Greg Roybal says the checkpoints within Terminal 4 are returning to normal operation.
Some airlines have reported delays as a result of the closure.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.
Authorities declined to identify the suspicious item.
Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the item was removed for additional screening.
