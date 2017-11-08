Oscar is a cat of the world but he didn't like flying
NEW YORK — Ever thought about taking flying with your pet?
It can be expensive and stressful.
A cat named Oscar recently flew round-trip from New York to Phoenix with his owner, who paid $225 to bring him, plus the price of a harness, leash and collapsible water bowl. Those who have paperwork claiming their pets as emotional support animals can fly them for free, however.
Getting through security was complicated. Oscar stayed in a separate room while his carrying case was X-rayed.
He didn't much like his flight, staying curled up in a ball.
Now that Oscar's one of the hundreds of thousands of animals who fly on U.S. planes annually, he's resumed his usual activities, which include playing with a remote-controlled centipede and starring in his own Instagram account , @Oskibabi (OS-kee-baby).
