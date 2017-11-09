Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued
A
A
HONOLULU — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.
The Coast Guard identified him as Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national who was rescued Tuesday about 35 miles northeast of the island of Maui.
A Coast Guard news release says the 32-year-old Yu left California on June 9 and was headed for China and Taiwan when his 18-foot vessel developed communication failures and a damaged rudder.
Yu's friend notified the Coast Guard that Yu was in possible distress after receiving a text message from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device.
Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said Yu planned to continue to his final destination of Australia.
