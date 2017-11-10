Life / Travel

8.5M visitors expected to visit New Hampshire this winter

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire tourism officials say they expect 8.5 million people to spend an estimated $1.25 billion in the state this winter.

Victoria Cimino, director of the Division of Travel and Tourism, says officials are confident that tourism-focused businesses and attractions will experience a strong winter season this year.

The state is emphasizing its 7,000 miles of snowmobiling trails, dog sledding, snowshoeing, resorts and spas, and other attractions.

