Grand Canyon overwhelmed with interest in bison program
A
A
Share via Email
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park says it's been overwhelmed by the amount of interest in a program to thin a herd of bison using volunteer shooters.
The National Park Service approved a plan last month to decrease the herd through roundups and by seeking volunteers who are physically fit and proficient with a gun to kill the animals.
Park officials say the roughly 600 bison in the region increasingly are damaging park resources.
Grand Canyon spokeswoman Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski says she initially received dozens of calls a day from people across the country wanting to volunteer. Callers now are directed to a recorded line and asked to check back periodically.
The park, state game officials and the Intertribal Buffalo Council are expected to meet this month to begin crafting program guidelines.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at APEC summit in Vietnam
-
Cyberbullying aside, Coun. Farkas could face difficulties on his SW BRT motion
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.