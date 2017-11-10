Hawaii airline Island Air announces it's shutting down
HONOLULU — Hawaii's second-largest airline, Island Air, has announced its last day of service will be Friday after having exhausted all options to remain flying.
Island Air, which has about 400 employees, filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 16 after its aircraft lessor attempted to repossess the company's three remaining Q400 aircraft for nonpayment.
The airline lost money every quarter for the past four-plus years. It flew interisland routes for 37 years.
The airline said in a message on its
