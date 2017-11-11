Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC
NEW YORK — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.
The giant Rockefeller Center tree arrived Saturday. It was raised off a trailer and hoisted into place by a crane. The 85th tree to adorn the plaza is from Pennsylvania this year.
The Norway Spruce was cut down in State College. It's 75 feet (23
The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. It will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.
