From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration museum opens in April
A new museum dedicated to slavery and its legacy — including segregation and mass incarceration — is scheduled to open in Montgomery, Alabama, next spring.
The opening for The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration is set for April 26.
The museum is a project of the Equal Justice Initiative , a
The Equal Justice Initiative was founded by Bryan Stevenson, an attorney and human rights activist whose work on criminal justice issues earned him a MacArthur "genius" award .
Also opening on that date is EJI's National Memorial for Peace and Justice dedicated to the victims of lynchings.
